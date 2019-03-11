FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV/CNN/AP) -- Carriers around the world are facing questions Monday about whether to ground their Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets after one crashed in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines, which operates 34 of the aircraft and has outstanding orders for more than 200, says it remains confident in the model -- but added it is in contact with Boeing and will follow developments in Ethiopia closely.

"Our heart goes out to the families and loved ones of the passengers and employees on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302," a Southwest spokesman said in a statement sent to KCTV. "As Southwest operates a fleet of 34 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, we have been in contact with Boeing and will continue to stay close to the investigation as it progresses. "We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of our fleet of more than 750 Boeing aircraft," the statement added. "We don’t have any changes planned to our operational policies or procedures."

Which airlines are still flying Boeing 737 MAX 8s? An investigation is underway after a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft crashed Sunday in Ethiopia, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash of the Ethiopian Airlines jet shortly after it took off from Addis Ababa on Sunday is drawing renewed scrutiny of the plane just four months after a similar crash of the same model that killed 189 people in Indonesia.

Chicago-based Boeing said it did not intend to issue any new guidance to its customers. It does plan to send a technical team to the crash site to help Ethiopian and U.S. investigators.

The 737 is the best-selling airliner in history, and the Max, the newest version of it with more fuel-efficient engines, is a central part of Boeing's strategy to compete with European rival Airbus.

"Safety is our number one priority and we are taking every measure to fully understand all aspects of this accident, working closely with the investigating team and all regulatory authorities involved," the company said in a statement.

A spokesman for Ethiopian Airlines, Asrat Begashaw, said the carrier had grounded its remaining four 737 Max 8 planes until further notice as an "extra safety precaution."

The airline had been using five new 737 Max 8s and awaiting delivery of 25 more. Asrat said the search for body parts and debris from the crash was continuing.

China's Civil Aviation Administration said that it ordered airlines to ground all 737 Max 8 aircraft, in line with the principle of "zero tolerance for security risks."

It said it would issue further notices after consulting with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing.

Chinese carriers and leasing companies operate 96 Boeing 737 8 MAXs, according to the government, with dozens more believed to be on order. China Southern Airlines is one of Boeing's biggest customers for the aircraft.

Indonesia also grounded 11 737 Max 8s for inspections to ensure flight safety and that the planes are airworthy, said Director General of Air Transportation Polana B. Pramesti.

Cayman Airways also said it was temporarily grounding two Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft.

Real time flight radar apps showed dozens of the aircraft still operating around the globe.