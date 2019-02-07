KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Airline executives met in downtown Thursday after making a milestone agreement, settling on what a new single terminal KCI should cost.
A representative from Southwest Airlines started the meeting by saying they have reached an agreement between Southwest and the majority of the airlines at Kansas City International Airport.
Southwest has set their estimate for the project at $1.5 billion. That’s because the developer is so early in the process and estimates can vary.
The airline representative says everyone agrees on the amount, and they can adjust if needed. If the price goes over, the airline representative says airlines will be on the hook for the final price.
The city’s lawyers will look over the agreement to make sure it reflects what was heard today.
The Aviation Department expects to have a term sheet signed by Feb. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.