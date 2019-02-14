KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) – Southbound I-35 south of 92 Highway in Kearney, Missouri was closed due to an accident involving multiple vehicles.
The crash happened on Thursday afternoon and the sheriff's office tweeted about the crash just before 3 p.m.
A white car hit the back of a cattle truck and the back of the car was visibly damaged and smashed in.
Behind the white car was a minivan that was on top of a third car.
People were injured, but the extent of their injuries are currently unknown.
Traffic was being diverted onto 92 Highway. The interstate reopened just before 4 p.m.
The MSHP is investigating the crash.
