OVERLAND PARK, KS. (KCTV) --- The son of a Johnson County judge has been found guilty of aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
The attorney of Isaac Vano said his client was found guilty on Wednesday.
He was charged in May 2018 in connection to the shooting, which happened at 117th Street and Hardy in Overland Park.
According to an affidavit released on May 31, 2018, Vano called 911 and said that he had caught a "trespasser" and had him at gunpoint. Vano said this person was in his neighbor's yard "a couple houses away," and jumped the neighbor's fence at some point, but that he didn't recognize him. He said this person was "acting weird" and was "writhing around on the ground."
Dispatchers heard him yell "don't you dare move" and then ask for an ambulance. When dispatchers asked what happened, he said, "Well, he started to run away. I grabbed his shirt, now I shot him and I think . . . hey, did you get shot?"
Previous information stated that, when officers arrived they found a man, 27-year-old Addison Roberts, down on the sidewalk who had sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
He will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.