OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The police in Olathe are investigating the death of a 75-year-old woman as a homicide and her son is facing charges.
On Wednesday, the police went to the 300 block of S. Cardinal Drive just after 3 p.m. in response to a medical call that said someone was not breathing.
When officers arrived, they found a woman named Sharon McManness had died.
They believed the circumstances surrounding her death were suspicious and ruled that her death was the result of a homicide on Thursday.
Raymond McMannnes, 51, has been charged with first-degree murder and physical mistreatment of a dependent adult. He is in the Johnson County Detention Center and is being held on a $1 million bond.
He is Sharon McManness' son. Her neighbors said she had severe dementia.
The murder charge doesn’t involve premeditation, but a death in connection with the other crime.
Mistreatment of an adult under Kansas law means physically injuring, or unreasonably confining, or taking financial advantage of, or not providing proper care for someone who can’t care for themselves.
A neighbor said Raymond McManness lived with his mother for a while, then moved out. They said that, although he checked on her daily, she seemed to be in a state where she needed more than just being checked on.
Another neighbor said she hadn’t seen Sharon McManness for months and assumed she had passed away months ago.
The police in Olathe are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-7500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
