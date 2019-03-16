KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri Lottery players who buy their tickets in Jackson County should check those tickets very carefully.
A $50 million Mega Millions ticket from the March 12 drawing was sold at QuikTrip, 6641 E. Truman Rd., in Kansas City.
The lucky ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 10, 12, 16, 49, 57 and a Mega Ball of 18.
The jackpot is estimated to come out to $30.2 million in cash.
The winning ticket is only the second Mega Millions jackpot ever won in Missouri. The first was in 2015 when the winner claimed a $25 million prize.
The winner has until Sept. 8 to claim their prize.
