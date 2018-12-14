KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A student fired a gun into the air near Winnetonka High School on Friday afternoon.
According to the authorities, witnesses said they saw someone shoot into the air near the school.
A student told KCTV5 News that the incident happened after an argument between students happened in a parking lot.
No one was injured.
A large police presence could be seen around the school after the incident around 3:30 p.m.
The school released the follow statement about the incident:
"At dismissal, a male reportedly fired a gun into the air while located in the parking lot at Winnetonka High School.
While this action was heard and seen by several students, all are safe!
Winnetonka administrators and staff immediately prevented any remaining students from exiting the building and delayed dismissal to keep them secure inside.
Our law enforcement partners are on-site, reviewing video, and thoroughly investigating the incident.
District and school personnel are fully cooperating to ensure the matter is appropriately resolved and the suspect apprehended."
