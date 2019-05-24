SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- The water is rising in lakes all around the metro and there is more rain expected over the holiday weekend.
The water is getting closer and closer to rising over the shoreline in Smithville at one of the more popular lakes in the KC metro.
The Crow Creek dock ramp is unusable. Two other ramps are underwater, including one that is handicap accessible.
The Army Corps of Engineers said the lake is more than 6 feet higher than normal.
“Oh my gosh,” said Lisa Henderson, who was visiting the lake. “I couldn’t believe how high the water was. It’s so close to the bridge. When I first saw it, I thought there’s no way we can the boat under the bridge.”
More rain will make the lake rise more, which will make passing under bridges dangerous. On Friday afternoon, there was only 8 feet of clearance under the W Highway bridge.
Thousands of people are expected on the lake this weekend.
Although the Army Corps of Engineers said it isn’t rising quickly, that could change with more rain this weekend.
There was a small rain burst Friday morning that forced some people off the lake quickly, but the rising water is making some people more cautious.
“We’ve been at this lake for several years,” Robert Henderson said. “I’d like to think I know where the spots are, but when the water gets high like this you don’t know where it’s at.”
Jessica Skeen and her family had to get off the water fast as a storm rolled in. “The water is usually warm, so it’s good for the kids to swim in,” she said.
Despite that, they are planning on staying over the weekend – rain or shine. Skeen says there is more for them to do off the lake if the rain keeps up.
Luckily for the campgrounds, it will take a lot of rain for them to flood.
Many spots were already taken up at one campground. Peoples showed up to wait in line for an orange ticket, even with the threat of rain.
“I’m going camping no matter what, even if I have to park in the middle of this road, I guess,” one person said.
The c-loop campsite area was nearly full before the weekend even started.
“The forecast is sketchy,” Austin Chapman said.
Chapman said a little rain won’t stop him.
“I’m sure they would give you fair warning before it was to ever get to us,” he said. “And, we’re not here to go on the lake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.