KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Millions of dollars in taxpayer money could be on the way to the Truman Sports Complex.
Missouri lawmakers are debating state funds earmarked for the complex this week.
It isn’t a new move, but with the money not coming until 2030, KCTV5 News wanted to know if the funds would be going to the same stadiums we go to now.
Right now, the Truman Sports Complex is not part of the Kansas City skyline. However, it could be if the stadiums ever move downtown.
Between burgers at Johnny’s at Power & Light, Jon Wright compared St. Louis stadiums and KC stadiums.
Wright has been in KC for more than a decade and thinks it is time to get the stadiums downtown.
“It feels like I’m driving to park, to go to the stadium, to watch the game, to go home,” he said.
He said the downtown area has more to offer and that it would keep people around longer.
“If just the Royals were downtown, I think it would be a very good idea,” said Dan Boos, who is a Chiefs season ticket holder.
So, could such a move happen soon? Jim Rowland, Executive Director of the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority, said not until 2031.
“Neither of the teams will leave before their leases are up,” he said.
Also, he added that to speculate further about stadium location changes would be hypothetical.
Both KC stadiums were spruced up in the last 15 years. Multimillion-dollar renovations and repairs were made. Some of that money came from the state general fund -- taxpayer money.
“It’s definitely a public-private partnership,” Rowland said.
Lawmakers in Jefferson City will hear more about the money in hearings next week.
