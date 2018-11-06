JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Many Missouri voters who support medical marijuana are saying they've come around to the idea that if it helps people who are ailing, it's worth it.
Missouri voters on Tuesday faced three separate ballot initiatives that would allow for medical marijuana. The Missouri Secretary of State's office has a formula for what happens if more than one pass, but experts believe that if that happens, it could still end up in court.
Mary Wartick, a 71-year-old retiree in Chesterfield, voted for Amendment 2 but against the other two medical marijuana proposals. Several voters in Chesterfield say they've personally seen relatives with cancer, glaucoma and other medical problems benefit from marijuana.
