LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Some are questioning whether Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson received preferential treatment after a crash last month.
Officers from the Leavenworth Police Department were at 8th and Pottawatomie for more than an hour on Jan. 11. That night, the newly-elected mayor was driving too fast and hit several cars.
Wilson is a success story. After spending time in a maximum-security prison for drug charges, he was elected as mayor in November of last year.
Less than a week after his swearing in, Wilson was in a wreck. He said he was on his way home from work in KCK.
“We both ended up hitting each other and when we hit each other, I slid off and hit the other cars,” Wilson said.
KCTV5 News learned about the crash after getting a tip and obtained video from the body cameras officers were wearing that night.
Wilson was ticketed for driving too fast for the road conditions. You can see on the video that it was snowing that night.
The person who reached out to us was concerned that Wilson was impaired and may have received special treatment because of his elected office.
We wanted to see for ourselves, so we reviewed nearly 90 minutes of police body camera video from two different officers.
On one, you can hear the officers talk about if Wilson was drinking, but not for long.
“I can’t smell any alcohol or anything, but --” can be heard on the video. At that point, the officer mutes her body camera.
Leavenworth police officers can use their discretion as to when they mute the sound on their cameras.
“So, we allow them to do that if they want to have a discussion internally,” said Chief Patrick Kitchens of the Leavenworth Police Department. “We give them the ability to do that so they can do that without thinking that every little thing they say or do is going to be scrutinized.”
On another officer’s camera, you can hear a citizen raise a concern that Wilson may have been drinking.
“Did you smell him?” the citizen said. “No,” the officers replied. “I did,” the woman said.
Officers at the scene did not give Wilson or the other driver a field sobriety or breath test.
Chief Kitchens said he trusts his officers.
“To the extent that a private citizen may have believed something different than that, I have confidence in my officer’s training and skills to determine if impairment was involved,” Kitchens said.
Wilson said he hasn’t had a drink since he left prison in 2010.
KCTV5 News asked him, “Were you drinking on the night of Jan. 11 when you were driving home?” “No ma’am,” Wilson said. “I do not drink.”
He said the rumors about the crash are attacks from people who don’t support him.
“If people aren’t supportive, they’re going to do anything and everything to try and jeopardize a person’s character,” Wilson said.
The mayor was cited for driving too fast. The police investigation does not say how fast he was going at the time of the wreck. He did pay his ticket.
