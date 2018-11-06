KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Voters are experiencing some problems as they cast their ballots in Missouri.
The power was out when voters arrived Tuesday at the Coves Clubhouse at 8221 N. Overland Drive in northern Kansas City.
Platte County Board of Elections director Wendy Flanigan says voters were able to continue voting during the outage. The ballots were submitted to an emergency compartment so they could be feed back into the reader when power was restored.
We talked to a couple people who were here when the power went out and decided to leave and come back later to vote.
“I really didn’t have any concerns that there would be anything inappropriate going on but you just like to be sure, mistakes happen, human error happens and I just want the confidence of knowing that my vote went in with the machine and it got counted,” said Matt Marrs, voter.
Clay County Board of Election Commissioners director Patty Lamb says there have been issues with some voter machines not working properly, but they have addressed the issue and everything was fixed.
In Jackson County, a ballot counter at the Lee's Summit City Hall was down for about 20 minutes before a different machine was brought in.
A power outage also occurred for indeterminate amount of time at a polling location on Clubhouse Drive in Parkville. The power there was restored at 10:15 a.m.
