OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The largest school district in the Kansas City Metro area is changing gears and sending kids back to the classroom starting today.
Just over 9,000 in-person elementary students in the Olathe School District will transition from hybrid to full in-person learning today. The district made the decision earlier this month with the support of the Johnson County Health Department.
Dr. Samni Areola, the health department's director, said they have been working with the district for months, getting ready by improving ventilation, changing the process to allow more outdoor activities, and working on physical distancing measures.
"Obviously the constitution here isn't just public health," Areola said. "We're also considering the advantages and need for physical learning and social interactions. And all of that contributes to part of the decision-making."
Right now, it's just elementary schools heading back in-person full-time. The district will evaluate the situation and decide in the future if and when middle and high school students will follow.
