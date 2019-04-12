KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is the City of Fountains. We love fountains so much, it’s even on our city flag.
Even though spring is in the air and some of the fountains are on, not all of them survived winter unscathed.
Jordan Cline is an engineer with the Parks and Recreation Department who received a call that could have stopped the water from flowing in one of the city’s most iconic fountains.
“Man, we just got done with this,” Cline recalled. “Here we go again.”
“There was a lot more damage than we had previously thought,” Cline said. “As I renovate these things, I kind of get a love/hate relationship with them.”
The scaffolding around the Meyer Circle Fountain could be both. The freezing winter took a toll on the 300-year-old fountain.
“You can also see some of the parts on the bottom where the bowl fell,” Cline said.
The bowl came tumbling down, cracking and destroying parts of the stone.
When asked if ice from last fall was the reason for the breakage, Cline said, “We don’t believe so.”
“This is kind of the epicenter of our fountains,” Cline said.
The fix for the iconic fountain didn’t come cheap. It was around $30,000. However, for fountain enthusiasts, the cost is worth it.
“Not only is it one of our most beautiful fountains, it’s one of our most recognized,” said Pat O’Neill with the City of Fountains Foundation.
For some, it’s even the most memorable fountain.
“After prom, we all decided to go out in our formal attire and just jump in the fountain at Ward Parkway and 63rd Street,” said Shelby Mitchell, a Kansas City native.
Luckily, the water came on just in time for Fountain Day on Monday.
