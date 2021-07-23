KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- For the third time this week, some individuals experiencing homeless are moving.
People camping out at Penn Valley Park over the last few days found a new place to lay their heads tonight --- right next to city hall.
They are camped out in Davis Park on the north side.
Thursday morning people camped out at Penn Valley were grappling with the idea of yet another move. On Friday, most of the tents are gone and so are the people.
Holly Hicks, who is experiencing homelessness, said some are feeling like they've reached the end of their rope.
“Everything that they’ve promised every one of us, they’ve fallen short every time," Hicks said.
They’ve heard the news of city hall pushing through an emergency order upping funding.
They also discussed a lack of movement on pallet home legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.