OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Olathe says a new app is supposed to help drivers save time and gas, but drivers aren’t sure it’s safe.
The Enlighten app tracks where you are and how fast you’re going. It can tell you when the light ahead of you changes by using traffic light data provided by the city.
“It was actually free for the city,” said Hallie Sheptor, with the city of Olathe. “It is already technology we have in our traffic systems, so they just tied into the network.”
She said there doesn’t seem to be any security issues associated with giving traffic data to a third party, but drivers wonder about its safety for another reason.
“Just, more people paying attention to their phone while they’re driving,” Tina Millburn said. “It’s probably not that safe.” “There’s already too much distractions, especially with people using their phones in their hands,” Millburn added.
“Safety is, of course, our number one priority,” Sheptor said. “We don’t want distracted drivers.”
The city recommends using the app hands-free or asking your passenger to hold your phone. Drivers can also use the audio feature.
“Just more information is what we are hoping for with people using this app,” Sheptor said.
At this point, Sheptor said the city does not know how many people are using the app or if the intended benefits are being seen by drivers.
KCTV5 News reached out to Connected Signals, the developers of the app, but we haven’t heard back yet.
