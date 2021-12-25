KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- This time of year means something different for everyone.
With the ongoing pandemic Christmas traditions for some might not be what they once were.
KCTV5's Abby Dodge chatted with families as they took advantage of nice weather as some returned to Christmas traditions of the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.