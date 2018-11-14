KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two guys who host a Chiefs podcast, are still going to Mexico City and they want to talk to anyone else who is still going as well.
Ryan Hall and a friend host a podcast called Amateur Hour, it’s all Chiefs, all day!
They were headed to Mexico City for Monday night’s football game but at the last-minute, it was moved to Los Angeles because the field at Estadio Azteca was in bad shape.
“You start making all the phone calls trying to figure out like hey, can we switch our flights and what are the costs and stuff going to be,” asks Ryan Hall, Amateur Hour Podcast Host.
Hall says it would cost about $800 for him and his co-host to change their flights, and that doesn’t include changing hotels. They decided to go to Mexico City anyway and make it a fan experience people won’t forget.
“I mean it’s going to be like a really strange story to tell of like being in a foreign country and the event that you were going for is no longer there, but I also think that it’s going to be something that we can try to make really memorable for a lot of people in what might be undesirable circumstances,” said Hall.
Michael Spallo had tickets to the game too. He’s not letting the bad news spoil his trip either.
“There’s a lot of great music, food and nightlife we’re planning on doing. I’ve always wanted to go to Mexico City and the game was just sort of a catalyst for us to get down there, it’s definitely frustrating but we’re still going to have a good time,” explained Michael Spallo, Chiefs fan and a friend of Hall’s.
Spallo is also meeting up with Ryan and the Amateur Hour crew to watch the game.
The NFL says they will tell people how they can get their money back for tickets in a few days.
While Hall knows the Chiefs don’t have to make things right, he says he will take whatever they offer.
“I’ll take anything the Chiefs want to give us right, I’m not going to turn anything down,” proclaimed Hall.
A fan group in Mexico is planning a group photo on Monday. That’s where they’re asking Chiefs fans to meet so they can finalize a game plan.
