FORT POLK, LA (KCTV) -- The U.S. Army has confirmed that a soldier from Belton, Missouri died in a training accident at Fort Polk, Louisiana.
Staff Sergeant Jacob Hess, 34, died in a rollover accident involving several Humvees during a training incident on Wednesday.
A dozen other soldiers were injured.
Hess enlisted in the army reserve in 2004. He served two tours of duty in Iraq.
