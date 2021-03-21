The first homicide happened in the Power and Light just before 4 a.m. on Sunday morning. Officers found a vehicle with a body inside of it. A second shooting victim was discovered outside of that vehicle and was rushed to the hospital.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Last year, Kansas City set a new homicide record with 176 murders.

Through nearly the first quarter of the year, the city is on pace to approach that record. 

As of the afternoon of March 21, there have been 38 homicides in Kansas City, MO.

At this point last year, there were 33. Over 60 percent of the victims this year are between the age of 17 and 34 years old.

The leading known cause for the homicides is argument, according to the daily homicide analysis from the Kansas City Police Department.

Kansas City, like many metro areas, saw a significant increase of deadly crimes last year.

Homicides were up 28 percent from 2019 to 2020.

