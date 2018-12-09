KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of families from across the metro got a ticket for the "Snowball Express" this year.
The once in a lifetime trip brings families of fallen military heroes together during the holiday season.
It’s a little getaway for families who’ve lost a loved one.
“The goal is for them to be with people who have been through a similar loss and just try to come together and find some joy over the holidays,” said Erica Allen, General Manager for AA.
The trip is five days of therapeutic programs and support for families missing a loved one this holiday season, families like Jessica Skalberg and her 7-year-old son, Carter.
“My husband was Sergeant James Skalberg and he was killed June 27th, 2012 about 14 days before my son turned one. And we were high school sweethearts, together for over 15 years and we are just so lucky that I have Carter,” voiced Skalberg.
Now her son is in the first grade, eager for new adventures.
“Roller coasters, because I have not been on one,” expressed Carter Skalberg.
This will be Carters first trip to Disney World.
Thousands of families across the country will be a part of the experience in Orlando, with him.
Skalberg says she’s grateful for the opportunity.
“We are from the Army family and we are just so excited to be here and experience this time with you knowing other families that have lost a loved one, so we are very grateful,” exclaimed Skalberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.