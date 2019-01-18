FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The latest models are hinting for the potential of higher snow totals for Kansas City. The overall total will be dictated by the transition period overnight when the heaviest bands of snow are expected.
The winter mix begins Friday afternoon and early evening with changeover to all snow around 10 p.m.
The snow will accumulate overnight and is expected to end by sunrise Saturday.
Widespread totals are expected to be 2 – 4 inches with the heaviest amount of snow on the northside of the metro.
Travel Impacts: Flash freezing is expected on the roads. Temperatures will be colder as the accumulating snow falls this system, and winds will gusts near 40mph as well.
More travel issues are expected with this storm compared to last weekend.
It could be widespread for a significant portion of the metro, all day Saturday.
