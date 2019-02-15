JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Three snow plows were struck by vehicles in Johnson County on Friday.
The Kansas Department of Transportation said it was "possibly a new record, and not one we want to have."
They said that the plows were struck when people tried to pass them in lanes that had not been plowed yet.
KDOT did not mention if the drivers of the plows were injured or not.
In an additional tweet, KDOT explained that even when the Kansas Highway Patrol and local departments are using walk-in reporting about crashes due to weather, if you hit a state vehicle the police have to respond.
"Here's why hitting a plow takes us out of commission awhile," they said. "If you hit a state vehicle, everyone has to sit and wait for a patrol to come out. We don't get to exchange info and drive off."
"It's time to practice breathing and relaxation skills everyone," KDOT said. "Plan for your drive home to take twice as long as usual."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.