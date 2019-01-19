JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A KDOT snow plow driver has died after a rollover crash Saturday morning.
The wreck happened about 5:50 a.m. near 207th Street and U.S. Highway 69.
Emergency crews arrived on the scene in an attempted to rescue the trapped driver but was found unresponsive.
The southbound lanes of US Highway 69 have been closed.
This is a developing story refresh this page for updates.
