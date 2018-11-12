KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --Monday’s morning rush may be over but trouble on the roads are not.
Crews are scrambling to tackle icy spots around the metro.
Many cars had been stuck on the ramps of the I-35 and I- 435 interchange for quite some time due to not being able to make it up the inclines of the ramps.
Cars and semis had to wait for crews to treat the roads before being able to move.
Both ramps on I-35 going north and south to I-435 west were shut down while crews worked.
At one point, the highway patrol had cars that had driven up one of the ramps, turn around and go the opposite direction, so they too would not get stuck.
Kansas Highway Patrol says they are still working wrecks throughout the area.
For those stuck on I-35, I-435 interchange, they say there were no injuries.
All the ramps are back open.
Though keep in mind, it’s still slippery out.
