OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Many children enjoyed a day off from classes on Monday, extending their Thanksgiving holiday.
But, when schools are closed, that can cause a real problem for parents and their kids.
School may have cancelled because of the snow, but one YMCA program was open to help working parents. Kids at Cottonwood Elementary School were attending one of four programs offered in three Johnson County school districts.
“Unfortunately, not everyone has that job where they can call in,” said Wesley Tripletts, of YMCA of Greater Kansas City.
About 50 kids were in the YMCA programs while schools were closed. And for some of the kids, it was a chance to get something to eat while school was out.
“That is a key focus of ours … to make sure kids are getting fed as well,” Tripletts said. “Even though we’re in Johnson County, we still deal with a lot of families who are struggling from a food aspect.”
And for parents who couldn’t get a snow day, this program means they don’t have to worry.
The programs are $25 a day, and you can sign up your kids online.
