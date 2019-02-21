KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, students returned to Center High School for the first time since the previous Thursday.
That was a whole week of missed classes. Friday was a snow day. Monday was Presidents’ Day. School was already cancelled for Tuesday. Then, Wednesday was another snow day.
Additionally, back in January, students missed another five days due to the snow and ice.
It is setting students in Kansas City behind in their AP classes. However, the AP tests won’t be pushed back.
In Andrew Hanch’s AP government class, students are not waiting for the time to pass.
“Great to see everybody!” he said. “If some of you are stressed out and feeling discombobulated, you’re not alone.”
They need extra time to learn all of the material in their AP textbook.
“I can imagine that they are very overwhelmed,” Hanch said.
Snow days are putting students in the KC area at a disadvantage for AP testing. The dates are set in stone by The College Board, despite the fact that the children have missed two weeks of learning.
He said that he's had to make changes, combining topics and assigning extra homework, so his students are just as prepared as other students in different states.
“My kids are going to have to figure out a lot of things on their own, unfortunately, and that’s not always a good thing,” Hanch said.
However, seniors like Jordan Glover are not using the days off as an excuse.
“When you’re in an AP class, you have to put yourself to it,” Glover said. “You have to have the initiative to actually want to work.”
So, not every snow day has been a fun day for him.
“They have been fun in the sense I don’t have to wake up early anymore, but I always want to keep myself on task, keep my head where it’s supposed to be,” Glover said.
Glover will be majoring in aerospace engineering next year at Wichita State University and said AP classes have prepared him for college. He’s picking up good study habits and is keeping up with the syllabus outside of the classroom. So, he’s prepared for the test in May.
As for the teachers, they are still trying to prepare their students as best they can with the days they are given.
“I’m also trying to figure out what can I drop?” Hanch said. “What doesn’t need to be there? What do my kids seem to know well? What can I move around? What can I assign as homework? So, they probably will have more homework.”
Teachers at Center High School said the most frustrating part is how many single snow days we’ve had this year. They said it’s hard to prepare students with work they can do during that time when its several small snow events instead of just one big one.
