FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Snow-packed roads, additional light drizzle and a winter mix is possible Wednesday morning.
StormTrack5 Meteorologist Erin Little says clouds will hold strong most of the day with a high near 35 degrees.
The impact of Tuesday night's snow storm that has impacted streets and highways will stretch into the mid-morning hours Wednesday.
Travelers at KCI are seeing delays and cancellations. Workers at the airport are working to reduce problems while covering 15.4 million square feet of runways, taxiways, and aprons.
Sunshine returns Thursday with highs closer to 40 degrees.
Kansas City will see its next storm Friday evening into Saturday. This looks to start as cold rain on Friday into Saturday morning, but there is the chance for more snow Saturday afternoon and evening with this storm as well.
Remember, you can find the latest weather information for your neighborhood with the free StormTrack5 mobile app. Click here to download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.