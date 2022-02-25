Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner

FILE - Snoop Dogg poses at the premiere of "The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2," on June 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. The rapper-mogul acquired Death Row Records, the label that launched his career, from MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by private equity fund managed by Blackstone, the investment firm announced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.

 AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

BONNER SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- Major recording artists Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube will be performing at Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs in April. 

The concert was announced on Friday. 

It will be held on April 22, 2022. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Warren G is a special guest for the hip-hop concert. 

Tickets go on sale to the public beginning March 4

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.