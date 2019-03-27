ORRICK, MO (KCTV) – Emergency crews are responding to Orrick High School after reports of smoke coming from the roof.
According to district officials, the school building has been evacuated with the students gathered at the football stadium.
The students have all been accounted for and no injuries were reported.
After the evacuation, the students were relocated to the Orrick Christian Church, where the district is now asking parents to pick up their children.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.