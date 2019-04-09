KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The people who bought condos at Park Reserve, behind the Federal Reserve, have long been frustrated by the slow pace of improvements.
The southernmost portion of what was to be a multi-address complex has broken windows and piles of concrete out front. All this more than ten years after the developer bought the vacant hospital property for luxury condos.
Outside the condo complex, a now-weathered sign advertises luxury amenities like a movie theater, hot tubs and a basketball area but only upon completion.
“They promised all that whenever I moved in, and I thought that was great, but I also took it with a grain of salt,” said Tom Knaus, a condo unit owner.
Residents now wonder if that’s ever going to happen. They said just this week, they saw the end of this, a fire wall, that went up where there used to be a door connecting to that undeveloped building.
Things came to a head when the Fire Marshal found multiple violations at two buildings that went months without repair.
Under the box for owner on documents is the phrase Park Reserve, but it didn’t clarify whether that meant the developer, Park Reserve LLC, or the Park Reserve Homeowner’s Association.
The latest order, issued Friday, lists the owner as Wayne Reeder, a developer connected to the LLC.
The Fire Marshal said work began Tuesday to replace the faulty alarm system work by a certified firm, paid for by the developer, who is also paying a firm for regular safety walks in the halls until the alarm work is done.
“It’s great to see that things are finally happening, but from my perspective, nothing was being done until the news got involved,” said Scott Intagliata, a condo unit owner.
KCTV5 placed a call to Reeder’s attorney for comment but have not yet heard back.
