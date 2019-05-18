SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A woman was struck by lightning in Smithville today.
The fire department said it happened just before 2 p.m. on Collins Road, near the horseback trails.
The woman was by a horse trailer and was fishing at Jack Rabbit Bend when she was struck.
The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance for burn injuries. She is in stable condition.
