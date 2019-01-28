SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A 17-year-old Smithville boy was accidentally shot and killed late last week.
Smithville police say the shooting happened about 11 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
Despite life-saving measures performed by emergency crews, the victim was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m.
The shooting remains under investigation, according to police.
