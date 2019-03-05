SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- It’s the reason the district wants to meet with parents Tuesday night.
The superintendent says more than 100 people have registered and some students will also participate Tuesday night.
Drug testing students is the focus of the conversation. Data about drug use in this district will also be presented.
The superintendent said, the proposal includes randomly drug testing 20% of students who are involved in extracurricular activities. This also includes students who want to park their car on school grounds.
There are a little over 800 students at the High School. Some parents have already shared their concerns with the district.
“As a parent of four kids myself, I can understand that but also as a parent of four kids myself, I’m interested in taking a look at any program that is said to provide an opportunity for my kids to stay away from drugs and alcohol,” Todd Schuetz, who is the superintendent of Smithville School District, said.
The superintendent said, if a student tested positive they would not be kicked off the team or put out of school, instead they would notify their parents and provide resources and programs to help the student.
