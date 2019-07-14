Elaine Donelson went missing Sunday morning.

 Photo provided by Smithville Police Department

SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - Smithville police are searching for a woman who went missing early Sunday morning.

78-year-old Elaine Donelson was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Commercial Ave. on Sunday morning.

She was wearing a long pajama shirt, yellow slipper socks, wears glasses and uses a cane.

If you see Donelson, please contact Platte Co. Dispatch Center at 816-858-3521, to get a hold of Smithville police.

