UPDATE: Donelson was found safe.
SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) - Smithville police are searching for a woman who went missing early Sunday morning.
78-year-old Elaine Donelson was last seen around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of S. Commercial Ave. on Sunday morning.
She was wearing a long pajama shirt, yellow slipper socks, wears glasses and uses a cane.
If you see Donelson, please contact Platte Co. Dispatch Center at 816-858-3521, to get a hold of Smithville police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.