SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- After a wife found her husband unconscious from heat exhaustion while mowing their lawn in Smithville, firefighters answered her call for help in more ways than one.
When firefighters got to the home they found Roger Bledsoe on his front porch. Then, they noticed his lawn mower stopped in the front yard.
Bledsoe takes pride in his yard work. He even enjoys doing it.
After cheering as the USWNT became World Cup champions on Sunday, he thought it was time to get out and get busy on the lawn.
He had his earphones in and was in his zone pulling weeds and mowing for about 2-3 hours in 90-degree heat.
"Started not feeling to good. Feeling a little weak," Bledsoe said.
So, he sat down on his porch to take a break.
"Felt like I might pass out. I remember laying back. I remember reaching up to reach my doorbell," he said.
His dogs, Luna and Coby, did what they do best and soon woke his wife from a nap.
"She came out and found me unconscious. Started bringing out a bunch of towels and wrapped them around my neck and four head. Ice packs under my armpit and called 911," Bledsoe said.
"He was clearly dehydrated and having heat exhaustion," said firefighter and EMT Craig Bryan with the Smithville Area Fire Protection District.
As Bledsoe went to the hospital for tests and IV fluids, firefighters finished what he started.
"We have opportunities daily to make a difference for people but we don’t always have an opportunity to show people we care," Bryan said.
Bryan, along with firefighters Jason King, Tyler Million and Chris Whitlow on Pumper 12, stayed in service ready to answer any other emergencies. Turns out, they had just enough time to help out.
"I hope he is doing great and I hope he likes his yard. He had some good stripes going. I don’t know if we did it the right way but we did our best," Bryan said.
"I cannot say thank you enough to them," Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe also wants to remind every other proud lawn owner to take precautions and stay hydrated during these sweltering summer months.
"I’ve done this many, many years. I’ve done lots of outdoor projects in the heat of the sun and never thought it would happen to me," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.