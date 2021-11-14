Families had a smashing good time disposing of leftover Halloween pumpkins at a local farm farm Sunday morning.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Families had a smashing good time disposing of leftover Halloween pumpkins at a local farm farm Sunday morning.
 
Urbavore Urban Farm invited visitors to bring their old jack-o-lanterns to annihilate with baseball bats and hammers, crushing them into bits for compost and snacks for pigs. They partnered with Compost Collective KC, a local company that offers curbside food waste pickup.
 
Brooke Salvaggio, who runs the farm, said composting pumpkins is an environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.
 
"When they go into the landfill, that anerobic environment creates methane gas, which contributes to global warming," she said. "We're not part of the problem, we're part of the solution."
 
The kids seemed to having fun, enthusiastically crushing the pumpkins to bits. 
 
Salvaggio said that families who missed today's event can still drop off pumpkins at the farm's lot at 5500 Bennington Ave, where they have a dump trailer for people to drop off compost. The farm will use the compost as fertilizer for organic vegetables.

