WINTHROP, MO (KCTV) - Monday, as the water recedes, families in Winthrop are hoping for the best but bracing for the worst.
“It’s just the worry of not knowing what’s going to happen,” Bill Weinmann, home surrounded by flood waters, said.
Bill and Emma Weinmann have lived in a house in Winthrop for 51 years.
“This is the house my wife was living in when we first started dating,” Bill said.
They bought it from Emma’s dad and raised their own family there, but Monday night, they reveal a plan no one really wants to leave. A move may be on the horizon for the Weinmann’s and this why.
“I’m going to say 5 feet maybe,” Bill said.
With deep floodwaters taking over their basement yet again, the couple said they don’t want to trouble their kids to help them evacuate every few years. So they may leave their beloved home behind seeking higher ground across the river in Atchison.
It is a desperate last-ditch effort, but the couple fears things simply will not get better.
“I’m wondering why, cause last summer we couldn’t buy rain, this spring, we can’t shut it off,” Bill said.
A move won’t be easy, the Weinmann’s will pack up their belongings and likely take a rose bush planted by Emma’s dad some 70 years ago. It was only moved once back in the floods of 2011. It is clearly as resilient as the family that planted it.
“What are you going to do you just have to roll with it,” Bill said.
The good news is the water is receding, but it’ll be a while before things are back to normal.
