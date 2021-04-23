LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A recent house fire in rural Leavenworth County has brought attention to the issues smaller departments face in battling fires.
For a small rural fire department Tonganoxie Township has a good amount of equipment to tackle fires.
“This truck right here will hold 1900 gallons of water,” says Chief Tim Smith of the Tonganoxie Township Fire Department.
What they are lacking like most rural departments is manpower.
“It’s volunteer departments and a lot of people in today’s day and age just don’t understand the volunteer aspect,” says Smith.
Smith currently has a team of about 12 firefighters that train on a regular basis.
“In a perfect world having 20 to 25 people because you have to consider their work schedules,” says Smith when discussing the actual need.
Those extra bodies are helpful for moving water since many rural communities don’t have water hydrants.
On Wednesday at 2 a.m., the department assisted in a fire on Garret Road in neighboring Jefferson County.
They arrived on the scene first and had to drive back and forth nearly five miles to the closest water hydrant to keep refilling their truck with water while they waited for neighboring departments to arrive.
“Some of the water districts are reluctant to put out the extra cost for the hydrants and stuff we’ll work through it,” says Smith.
Chief smith says those interested in volunteering should always contact their rural small departments to help, since there is always a need.
