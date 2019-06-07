LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A small plane crashed in Lee's Summit on Friday evening and its pilot was injured.
It happened just before 6:45 p.m. at the Lee's Summit Airport in the 2700 block of NE Douglas.
The 1976 Cessna 150M crashed on airport property, on the eastern side of the north/south runway at the northern edge of the airport.
The pilot sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
The authorities did not have a chance to speak to the pilot before that, so they cannot determine if the crash happened during takeoff or landing.
All the runways at the airport will remain open.
The FAA will go to the scene in the morning to handle the followup investigation.
