NORBORNE, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of volunteers are pitching in to protect small Missouri communities from flooding.
“It's tiring, especially if you're the shoveler,” Olivia Dooley, volunteer, said.
Olivia and Kayla Dooley spent their weekend in Norborne helping to fill sand bags.
“It's a little chaotic at times,” Kayla Dooley, said.
The twin sisters and their family live on farmland threatened by a rapidly rising river. The school encouraged students to spend Monday and Tuesday volunteering.
“No one wanted to be anywhere else,” Olivia said.
Wednesday, they took a break from the sand.
“We're back in school today,” Kayla said.
Though they were happy to demonstrate their technique, every grade pitched in.
“Elementary students get out here and pitched right in,” Kayla said.
Their teachers were proud to see so many turn out.
“It's awesome to see these kids step up and help their community,” Cyrsten Lollar, who is an agriculture teacher, said.
They're shipping the bags to areas throughout Carroll County where the water has been rising over the past few days. The volunteers want to get done as much as they can now before it gets worse.
“I think it hits close to home,” Kayla said.
With the students' help, Norborne has filled nearly 90,000 bags in less than a week.
“The outpouring of human support in this operation is just wonderful,” Stan Falke, who is the Carroll County Commissioner, said.
The sisters can focus on track practice for now knowing their work made a difference.
“Each and every bag helped someone somewhere,” Kayla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.