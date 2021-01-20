TOPEKA, Kan. -- A half dozen people set up signs and waved at passing cars outside the capitol building as Joe Biden took the oath of office.
Ed Myers, a Trump supporter, was disappointed in the crowd.
"I'm the lone protester," he bemoaned. "I'm disappointed but I'll make do."
Myers drove from Newton, Kan. with a car full of signs praising Donald Trump and criticizing President Biden.
Their messages included, "Does Sleepy Joe think he is a Fruit, a Vegetable or a Human," and "Sleepy Joe is a useful idiot of the left to promote socialism."
He said he normally posts them outside his house.
"People know me and they like my signs," he said.
A few other Trump supporters joined him at the corner early in the afternoon. So did Graham Bonsall, a Biden supporter, and his family.
"I'm here to promote and defend the idea the idea that the election was real and we're inaugurating our new president today," he said.
Myers and Bonsall left each other alone for most of the day. Both eventually left quietly.
"I'm a patriot," Myers said. "I am exercising my First Amendment right. That's why I'm out here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.