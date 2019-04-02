FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- There are 120 days until Kansas City Mayor Sly James will leave office.
Receiving 54% of the votes, James became Kansas City’s 54th mayor in 2011. Now eight years later, his term limit is up.
“I want the next mayor to be a good mayor for the people of the city, and to have an agenda that makes sense that’s not political and is based on facts and data and helps uplift people,” James said.
A pre-K tax proposal is his final swan song.
“This is a big deal,” James said.
It’s a 3/8th’s of a cent tax for the next 10 years to fund free pre-K programs. The tax would generate an estimated $30 million a year.
“It is regressive, it hurts poor families the most. Why should voters pass this?” KCTV5 asked.
“Because poor families will be helped the most,” James answered.
KCTV5 asked another question, “Why have so many school districts come out against this tax?”
“Very simple. They don’t get to control it, they don’t get to control the money,” James responded.
Money is definitely on the move for what James sees as one of his achievements. Kansas City may be one step closer to wheels up on a new single-terminal airport, but it won’t land without challenges for the next mayor.
“Simply steer it right, keep it on task keep people from getting weird if there’s a bump in the road. Make sure everybody understands a little problem here isn’t fatal,” James explained.
“What was your worst day on the job and your best?” KCTV5 asked the mayor.
“Worst day was losing the vote to take the street car east because we do so much on a north, south slice,” James said.
His best day he jokes is that D-day is coming up in July.
As far as which direction James will be going in, he’s staying put and staying away from political office.
