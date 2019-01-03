KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The New Year is a time when we resolve to live a healthier life.
For some that means more sleep.
So, what does it take to fall asleep faster?
Sleep experts say up to 90 percent of insomnia cases can be solved without medication.
According to a survey from a Consumer Report, more than one fourth of people are having a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep most nights.
So, how do you achieve healthy, restorative sleep?
Sleep specialist Dr. Andrew Stiehm says the biggest thing standing in the way of a good night’s sleep most of the time “is our own brains”.
Some refer to this as “busy brain” not being able to shut it off at night.
" People try one thing, write it off and move on to the next thing,” Stiehm said instead we need to do a bunch of things. If you do five things that will help you fall asleep faster, you might notice those."
The first step to better sleep is to make sure you don’t have a larger, underlying health condition that’s affecting your sleep.
If so, you should see a doctor to address that issue first.
But for the clear majority, Stiehm says you can do it without medication.
For instance, keep a notebook alongside your bed, write your “worry” down in that notebook and tell yourself you’ll deal with it tomorrow.
He also suggests a hot shower because it cools off the body and mimics a normal biological signal that it’s time to go to sleep.
Also, cut the caffeine. Stiehm recommends stopping consumption of it by early afternoon.
