JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City, Kansas man is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body.
Tabitha D. Birdsong’s body was found this week near Roanoke and Madison in Kansas City.
Gene A. Birdsong, 42, has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court records, the KCPD went to Roanoke and Madison in Kansas City on a report of a dead body.
When police arrived, they found the victim's body. She had obvious head injuries. In her pocket, they found an order of protection with the defendant's name on it.
Witnesses told police they were seen or heard together hours before her death. A witness also saw the defendant with bloody pants.
Police then found bloody clothing in a room where the defendant had been staying.
Gene Birdsong is currently in custody in Wyandotte County.
Prosecutors have requested a bond of $300,000 cash.
