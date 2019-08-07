KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After a weekend full of violence one family is choosing to focus their attention on something positive.
Dwane Simmons was a Washburn University football player who was shot and killed at a party back in May.
Simmons’ father says his sons high school football field holds a lot of memories for him.
“We weren’t supposed to be doing this right now,” Navarro Simmons, Dwane’s father said. “We were supposed to be getting ready for his football season. His last semester of college. I was always excited to have Dwane as my son, but super excited during this time of year.”
To keep Simmons on people’s minds in Kansas City, his family is organizing a backpack and school supply drive.
Magic Day Learning Center is holding a donation drop off on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
The Simmons family says Dwane was always looking to help others, so this is the perfect way to remember him during a tough time of year.
Simmons had one semester left at Washburn University and was set to graduate in December.
If you know a child in need or would like to donate call (816) 287-0313 or email yasmine@thehealthiestu.org
