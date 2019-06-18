LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A one-of a kind race is stopping in Lee's Summit Tuesday night. Pilots from across the country are flying more than 2,500 miles and they're inspiring pilots in the making to take flight, too.
As planes descend, their pilots received a hero’s welcome. Maybe no one is more excited to meet them than 9-year-old Kinsley McClintock.
She's volunteering with her family for the 50 or so pilots taking a quick break in Lee's Summit for the Air Race Classic.
“It's an annual race flown by all women pilots,” Emmy Dillon, volunteer, said.
Dillon knows what it takes to compete.
“I won back in 2016,” Dillon said. “Only about 7% of the world's pilots are female and we're a sisterhood in the sky in the end.”
Dillon runs a stop on the race, where pilots like Carrie Reinhardt and Kathy Hughes land just long enough to fuel up and hydrate before the next leg.
“We have a storm coming so we want to get ahead of that and get to Minnesota for our next fly by,” Hughes said.
They still make time for McClintock and her questions.
“When I was her age, I didn't know anything about flying. She's seeing that that can be part of her world,” Reinhardt said.
Their team name is fitting, ‘No Boundaries.’
“There's nothing better than mentoring young aviators, men and women,” Hughes said.
McClintock can't fly just yet, but one day she'll earn her wings.
“I would be a pilot with my dad,” McClintock said. “It's just a fun thing to learn and I want other people to feel that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.