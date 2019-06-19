OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Olathe Northwest High School senior Kaiya Scott beat the odds by obtaining a perfect score on her ACT.
While the odds of getting a perfect composite score vary by year, it is estimated that nationally, less than one-tenth of 1% of students taking the ACT obtain a score of 36.
NEWS: Kaiya Scott of Olathe Northwest High School has achieved a perfect score on the ACT exam. This is the sixth perfect score in Olathe for the 2018-19 school year. Read more here: https://t.co/JR39SmSibi#MyOlatheSchools pic.twitter.com/Oo4fnhT5v4— Olathe Public Schools (@olatheschools) June 19, 2019
“We are very proud of Kaiya’s accomplishment,” Olathe Northwest Principal Chris Zuck said. “This is certainly a testament to her hard work and talent.”
Outside of the classroom, Scott is on the gymnastics and Scholars Bowl team. She is also a Writing Center tutor.
“Olathe Northwest has benefited from her involvement both inside and outside of the classroom,” Zuck said.
Scott is now the sixth student in the Olathe School District with a perfect score for the 2018-2019 school year.
