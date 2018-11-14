Six-way 'chain' results in three kidney donations, connecting strangers for life-saving transplants

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two hospitals.
Six patients.
Three life-saving surgeries.
History has been made in the metro thanks to a chain of donations who literally gave a piece of themselves to people struggling to stay alive.
A partnership between Children’s Mercy and The University of Kansas Health System helped form a kidney transplant chain involving the region’s first pediatric recipient, a nurse and an innovative new employee benefit.
Six people were reunited for the first time since their surgeries two weeks ago at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
But, none of this would have been possible without one selfless nurse and her love for an ailing family friend.
Imagine waiting by your child’s hospital bed and waiting for a kidney that may never come.
For one Kansas City family, it did -- not once, but twice.
“I’ve had a heart repair. I’ve had a liver transplant,” Dayshanae Hosman said.
The 21-year-old just went through her second kidney transplant.
“I can do it. I did it before, so I’m going to do it again,” Hosman said.
Hosman has Alagille syndrome. It is a genetic disorder that affects her major organs.
For the first transplant, Hosman’s adoptive mother donated her kidney. This time, a family friend stepped in.
“We met about almost 15 years ago,” said Christa Jordan, a nurse at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
Jordan works in the pediatric ICU. Every day, she sees firsthand how much need there is for healthy organs.
“It’s hard to see her have to go to dialysis three times a week and not be able to work and not be able to live the life of a normal 20-year-old,” Jordan said.
But, Jordan wasn’t the only one.
Ky Kanaman was willing to donate to a stranger, and so was Carolina Perez.
In the end, Hosman did not get Jordan’s kidney. She got a kidney from Kanaman. They were all strangers -- now connected for life
“It’s crazy unbelievable how someone can have that much courage to give someone a kidney who desperately needs it,” Hosman’s sister, Jasmin Hosman, said.
It’s been two weeks since the six people had their surgeries. This chain transplant started with Dayshanae Hosman and Jordan. And now, they are able to walk out of the hospital together.
“I’m going to have a future … no doubt about that,” Dayshanae Hosman said.
And that nurse may have gotten extra time to recover thanks to a new employee benefit at Children's Mercy Hospital. It allows up to 40 extra hours of sick time for workers who donate organs or bone marrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.